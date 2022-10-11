DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, will host a virtual workshop on Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) on Wednesday, November 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Through roundtable discussion and a hands-on practicum, “Tapping the Potential of SPCPs: A Hands-on Workshop for Mortgage Lenders” will give attendees the skills and confidence necessary to develop and launch successful SPCPs while earning points toward their Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO