Troy Winters of Waukee
Troy Winters, 60, of Waukee and formerly of Perry passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Waukee, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held in November, with date and times announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Tommi Winters...
Glenwood sweeps Hawkeye Ten crowns
HARLAN — Glenwood captured both varsity team championships at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet held at Harlan Golf and Country Club. Glenwood finished with seven runners in the top 16 of the boys race in finishing with 38 points. Lewis Central edged St. Albert for runner-up with 75 points. The Creston boys were 10th at 266, just 10 points behind Shenandoah’s ninth-place finish.
Perry Lions Club launches annual eyeglasses recycling program
The Perry Lions Club has launched it annual eyeglasses collection. The Lions ask the public to donate glasses that are no longer used to the eyeglass recycling program. The recycled glasses will be donated to needy people in third world countries and the U.S. The glasses collected by the Perry...
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay...
iEmergent’s Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCP) workshop will prepare mortgage bankers to launch their own diverse lending initiatives
DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, will host a virtual workshop on Special Purpose Credit Programs (SPCPs) on Wednesday, November 9, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Through roundtable discussion and a hands-on practicum, “Tapping the Potential of SPCPs: A Hands-on Workshop for Mortgage Lenders” will give attendees the skills and confidence necessary to develop and launch successful SPCPs while earning points toward their Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father
A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
