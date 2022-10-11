Read full article on original website
iowa.media
REP. WILLS: REC shows Iowa is over-collecting tax dollars
We are over-collecting your hard-earned tax dollars. We have to remember that government revenue is not government money but your money and we are taking more of it than we need to pay the bills and your priority issues. I believe that a well-run government doesn’t need to collect more taxes. It sends those dollars back to you so that you can grow and expand and that is the real growth of the middle class and the overall economy.
iowa.media
Iowa Board of Regents settles $15 million lawsuit with UIHC employees
University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave...
iowa.media
All of Iowa is abnormally dry or worse
Another dry week worsened drought conditions in Iowa. (Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The entire state is now abnormally dry or suffering from drought conditions for the first time in nine years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All of northeast Iowa — which had ample rainfall for much of...
iowa.media
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA
PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
iowa.media
NEBRASKA DEBUTS NEW HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE
THERE’S A NEW HOTLINE IN NEBRASKA FOR THE PUBLIC TO REPORT SUSPECTED SEX TRAFFICKING OR LABOR TRAFFICKING. NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL DOUG PETERSON AND THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAY THE NEBRASKA HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE CAN BE REACHED 24 HOURS PER DAY AT 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). TIPS CAN BE MADE ANONYMOUSLY AND...
iowa.media
GAS PRICES ON THE RISE AGAIN
YOU’VE PROBABLY ALREADY SEEN THIS AT THE PUMP, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES IN IOWA ARE ABOUT 30 CENTS A GALLON HIGHER THAN A MONTH AGO. MEREDITH MITTS IS A SPOKESWOMAN FOR TRIPLE A IOWA. HIGHGAS1 OC…..THOSE COSTS UP.” :10. MITTS SAYS GAS PRICES IN THE WEEKS...
iowa.media
Local high school football playoff matchups set for Class 2A-Eight Player
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the first-round playoff football matchups for Class 2A through eight-player. Locally in Class 2A, top-ranked Williamsburg hosts Camanche, Mid-Prairie travels to Goose Lake to take on Northeast, and West Liberty heads to 10th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert. Class 1A sees #1 West Branch host...
