On3 Impact 300: Big rankings movement among college football's elite talent after Week 6

Week 6 games across the country have once again shaken up the On3 Impact 300. Stellar performances that can’t be ignored have caused movement in the top 25 as the regular season hits the halfway point.

Following the latest games, the On3 Impact 300 has been re-analyzed and re-ranked to provide the best picture of the top players across the country. The On3 Impact 300 rankings also factor into the calculations for the On3 NIL Valuation.

The biggest riser of Week 6 is Ohio State star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. He had his third 100+ yard receiving game of the 2022 season on Saturday, posting 131 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions. Harrison is now No. 5 overall in the top 25.

Offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota and LSU defensive lineman BJ Ojulari fell out of the top 25 this week but they’re both still in the top 50.

Check out the new top 25 of the On3 Impact 300 going into Week 7 of the college football season.

On3 Impact 300: Top 25 after Week 6