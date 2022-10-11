ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana#West Florida#West Georgia#American Football#Usf#American International#Eastern New Mexico#Arkansas Monticello#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy