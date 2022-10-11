Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call
An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is on the brink of breaking the 200,000 population mark. The rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) is also welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be...
Active Shooter Hoax at Sioux Falls Linclon High School
Sioux Falls Police are reporting that Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls was the victim of a 'swatting' incident and a school shooter hoax. Officials say that at around 8:30 Thursday morning, police received a phone call that said there was an active shooter at Lincoln. At the school, students...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
USD and SDSU Men Both in Top 3 of Preseason Summit League Poll
We're still a few weeks away from final preparations for the upcoming college basketball season, and leagues and conferences have been putting out their preseason rankings and players to watch. This week, the Summit League did just that, and it came with some good news for SDSU and USD fans.
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
Augustana Football Celebrates 100th Anniversary During Viking Days
Homecoming is a special time in college football for both current players and alumni. This weekend Augustana University celebrates Viking Days hosting Wayne State on the 100th Anniversary. This NSIC matchup features two 5-1 team, both coming off wins. Kick-off at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is Saturday at 1:00 PM. The Viking's...
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House Merge
In Sioux Falls two of our most popular destinations are coming together as one. However, they will remain at their current locations. Dakota News Now is reporting that the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. This merger is possible because...
Sign Your Kids Up for Free Tickets With the Augie Kids Club
Are you looking for a fun, free way to get your kids involved in the Sioux Falls sports scene?. Well, Augustana is offering a great promotion for kids throughout the Sioux Empire with their 2022-2023 Kids Club. So what does the Kids Club get ya?. - FREE Admission to ALL...
A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall
Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!. "Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies"...
