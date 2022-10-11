ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call

An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
State
California State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana#West Florida#West Georgia#American Football#Usf#American International#Eastern New Mexico#Arkansas Monticello#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House Merge

In Sioux Falls two of our most popular destinations are coming together as one. However, they will remain at their current locations. Dakota News Now is reporting that the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations. This merger is possible because...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy