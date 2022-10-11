Mark Stoops previews matchup against Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kentucky football is in major need of a bounce-back performance after losing two straight games and laying an egg in their SEC home-opener against lowly South Carolina. But avoiding a third straight loss will be a tall task for Mark Stoops’ team, since they welcome in No. 16 Mississippi State to Kroger Field and are underdogs by nearly a touchdown.

You won’t see Coach Stoops disagree with the acclaim for the Bulldogs. He knows what a well-coached, veteran and talented group Mike Leach is bringing up from Starkville. He admitted as much Monday, praising Leach’s coaching and their talent in the offensive backfield, especially at QB. Here was his introductory statement on MSU at his presser previewing the week:

“Mississippi State, a very good team, obviously. Anytime you’re playing Mike Leach, he he can move the football. They’re very good at what they do. Another quarterback, Will Rogers, is playing at a very high level. Extremely comfortable, in total command of that offense. They have two dynamic running backs and always have playmakers on the perimeter.”

Though Leach teams are typically known for their potent passing attacks, Stoops won’t overlook the defensive side of the football for Hail State. Where he sees an experienced group of tough playmakers.

“Defensively, I think they’re doing a very good job. Zach Arnett has got those guys playing. Very experienced group. They have a bunch of guys on their two-deep that have played a boat-load of football. I want to say eight, maybe eight returning starters, and a bunch of guys that in the two-deep that are juniors and seniors so very experienced. I think they play very hard. Zach does a very good job.”

So, with the Leach-style quick-hitting, high-volume passing game, coupled with an older, well-coached defense and special teams unit, State is deserving of their ranking, per Stoops.

“You put that combination together with the offense, defense and special teams — no surprise that they’re ranked in the top-25. And looking forward to us getting back home and playing with the intensity, playing with the excitement that we need to play with. “

Big game coming up Saturday night in Lexington. Kentucky and Mark Stoops need it badly.