SEC Network's Cole Cubelic weighs in on Gamecocks' win over Kentucky

Each week SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic weighs in on Twitter with his quick thoughts on each SEC team’s performance and this week Cubelic had a particularly good view of the Gamecocks as the sideline reporter for their 24-14 victory over then-No. 13 Kentucky.

“Beamer Ball! ST/Def/Run game! OL stepped up big,” Cubelic Tweeted. “Protection was solid for the most part. Got 1 (MarShawn Lloyd) going & he ran angry. Good to see 0 (Jaheim Bell) lines up in different spots. Big plays for 3 (Jalen Brooks) late. 29 (David Spaulding) pick massive! DL outstanding. Had 4 sacks as a team coming in & dominated!”

The first two players Cubelic highlighted also earned Player of the Game honors on offense from the South Carolina football staff.

Lloyd compiled the second 100-yard rushing performance of his career with 110 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Bell had a key 14-yard catch for a first-down conversion in the second half.

Brooks, who has emerged as one of the Gamecocks’ two best receivers along with Juice Wells, had a big catch and run as well as a touchdown run on a reverse that salted the game away.

David Spaulding bookended the game with a forced fumble to start and an interception to finish in his return from injury.

The South Carolina defensive line, as Cubelic pointed out, was fantastic in getting after quarterback Kaiya Sheron all game as the Wildcats’ offensive line once again struggled in pass protection.

The Gamecocks, now 4-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play, are currently on their bye week.

They practiced Monday and will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before getting the rest of the week off.

South Carolina returns to action next weekend when the Gamecocks host Texas A&M for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on the SEC Network. A&M is also currently on its bye week.