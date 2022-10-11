4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Keldric Faulk (Photo: Cole Pinkston On3)

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen.

Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson.

“I’m going to be in Tallahassee this weekend,” he told Simmons.

The 6-foot-6, 243-pounder has been committed to the Seminoles since early July, but other teams haven’t let off the gas. That includes the Volunteers, as well as in-state Auburn, which has hosted him for a couple of visits this fall. The Tigers remain the biggest threat to flip Faulk, who has a strong relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.

“They’re (Auburn) coming harder than they were before I even committed (to Florida State),” Faulk told AuburnLive earlier this month. “And I kind of expected that, in a good way. It’s always good to find out who really wanted you to be a part of their program and who really didn’t. Auburn, they’re showing that they really want me to be a part of their program.”

Faulk is the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 EDGE and the No. 9 senior recruit in the state of Alabama.

“Developmental jumbo athlete with the size and tools to develop into a disruptive pass rusher. Has a big frame, measuring at over 6-foot-5 and around 245 pounds with a 81-inch wing-span prior to his junior season. A coordinated, fluid athlete who plays on both sides of the ball as a pass rusher and receiver for his high school. Shows a burgeoning skill set as a pass rusher off the edge. Has quickness and shows the ability to win with his hands despite lacking technical polish.

… Also flashes athleticism as a pass catcher with the speed to pull away from defensive backs in the open field. Will need to continue developing both physically and technically. Has plenty of room to add muscle as he is relatively undeveloped in terms of muscle mass. Plays a lower level of competition at the high school level and may need time to adjust to the uptick in competition once in college. Younger for the cycle, not turning 17-years-old until his senior season.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings