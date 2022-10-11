Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Woman dies aboard United Airlines flight from Houston to London
A passenger aboard an international red-eye flight to London's Heathrow Airport passed away Wednesday morning following an in-flight medical emergency.
Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'
A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Cruise Ship Passenger Caught Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl on Board, Police Say
Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to port in Miami.
Flight warning – how taking snacks off the plane could get you into trouble with POLICE
EVERY now and again, an airline gives you a snack that you fancy saving for later. But avoid the temptation to pack it into your hand luggage and disembark the plane, because it could get you into trouble with border police. A woman who mistakenly took some fruit from her...
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’
A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
Bodies of 6 passengers have been recovered a month after float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington
Six bodies have been recovered one month after a float plane carrying 10 people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington last month, according to Island County Emergency Management.
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Just 'plane' bad etiquette: Airline passenger drapes her long, thick hair over the back of her seat
A passenger on board an Aegean Airlines flight from Athens to Amsterdam flipped her long hair over her seat — which raised the eyebrows of food blogger Julie Christensen sitting behind her.
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Florida Tourist Attacked by Crocodile on Mexican Beach
A Florida tourist was left seriously injured after a crocodile attacked him while he was on vacation in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, Mexico. On Oct. 7, 24-year-old Alexander Wayne was spending time on La Lancha beach with friends. According to the Mirror, the reptile attacked as he was preparing to leave.
Sparks fly from United Airlines flight reportedly forced to emergency land in Newark
Sparks were sent flying as a United Airlines plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey.Instagram user variablecraft says this footage shows the scene as a shower of sparks trailed after the left wing of the plane shortly after takeoff early on Tuesday, 20 September.“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United Airlines told CNN.The Independent has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the accuracy of the video.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKHow will the mini-budget announcements affect your household?Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky a ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meeting
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
