Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Pres. Biden Tries To Positively Spin Dismal Inflation Report
President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on a dour inflation report that exceeded forecasts for the month of September. "Fighting this battle every day is a key reason why I ran for president of the United States," Pres. Biden said. "Today's report shows, though, some progress. Overall inflation was 2% over the last three months. That's down from 11% over the prior three months. That's progress."
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Amazon Sends New Warnings About the Economy
Amazon (AMZN) is determined to be well prepared to weather the sharp economic downturn on the horizon without a big scratch. The e-commerce giant, which is one of the barometers of the health of the economy since it serves both households and businesses, seems to be putting its house in order in anticipation of the coming rainy days.
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yellen says US economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.” She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy. “Our economy remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for delievery at a meeting on the sidelines of this week’s annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and its sister-lending agency, the World Bank. Her remarks to the Bretton Woods Committee’s International Council crediting President Joe Biden’s domestic policies for contributing to U.S. economic strength came as administration officials try to talk up the president’s policies ahead of midterm elections. Those elections will decide the balance of power in Congress and statehouses across the nation. Democrats — with no margin for error — are fighting to retain control of the House and Senate.
AOL Corp
Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% next year
The biggest increase in Social Security benefits in four decades will deliver much-needed breathing room for millions of Social Security recipients. The Social Security Administration, the federal government agency that oversees the benefits, announced a 8.7% increase in the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. The increase is the...
AOL Corp
Trump planned to falsely declare victory months prior to 2020 election: Jan. 6 committee
The House Jan. 6 committee presented evidence at its hearing Thursday showing that former President Donald Trump planned to falsely declare he had won the 2020 election months before Election Day. As the votes were still being counted on Nov. 3, 2020, Trump held a rally in New York City,...
A U.S. central bank digital currency isn't necessary for dollar supremacy- Fed's Waller
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Creating a U.S. central bank digital currency is likely not important to the long-term status of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) had a blunt answer: "No."
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness application form unveiled – but White House still not ready to launch
In the face of multiple legal challenges, the White House on Tuesday released a preview of the application form for the president's one-time student debt relief cancellation. The application, which will be accessible on cell phones as well as computers, will be published in both English and Spanish and designed for people with disabilities. It will require entering a Social Security number.
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today
A Wall Street survey of CIOs showed expectations for slowing IT growth in the year ahead. The September CPI rose more than expected, disappointing investors. While the overall market rose -- likely on short covering -- high-growth software lagged. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
There are no plans to change sanctions on Venezuela, Blinken says as pressure mounts
There are no plans to change sanctions against Venezuela without concrete steps from the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday as pressure mounts for the U.S. to ease oil sanctions and stem soaring migration to the U.S. The Biden administration has been looking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Despite turmoil, UK Treasury chief says economic plan stays
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled...
US News and World Report
IMF's Gopinath: Poorer Nations Do Face Big Debt Challenges
LONDON (Reuters) - Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday. Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting,...
Comments / 0