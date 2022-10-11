ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army Secretary ‘not sure what woke’ means, stands by diversity efforts; warns leaders to avoid online ‘culture wars’

 4 days ago
Ed Larabee
4d ago

They think they are fixing something. What they are doing is ruining the Army. It has gone woke I never in 41 years of service heard any complaints about the name of a fort. We have good soldiers with no leadership from the WH down

Rob McCormick
4d ago

Again, this is what happens when you choose your candidates based on sexual preference,color,and gender. Checking boxes doesn't work and NEVER WILL

Jeffery Monroe
4d ago

What is this Blue Check Box Brigrades Qualifications for this top position? It is not the job of the US Military to be Diverse Equitable or Equal .

