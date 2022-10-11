Read full article on original website
Corn Muffins
"If you thought I had a lot to say about cornbread, you’ll understand why corn muffins are given their own special page and treatment. I focused on making the best tasting corn muffin—just sweet enough and with a beautiful buttery flavor. These are not huge bakery-style muffins, but rather a perfect homemade muffin size—and it can be dressed up with cheese or other fixings, too." Excerpted from Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.
What fruits are recommended to add?
A cook's most important responsibility it to please the people who will be sitting at the table. Pick dried fruits that you think will please your diners. This dish is very flexible and can accommodate a wide variety of dried fruits. You can stick with fruits that are indigenous to the Middle East, like grapes, dates, figs, etc. or use something that comes from somewhere else, like dried cranberries.
Easiest Sugar Cookie in a Mug
This recipe—a simple sugar cookie garnished with colorful sprinkles and cooked in a mug —nearly broke me. I ate raw sugar cookie in a mug. I ate burnt sugar cookie in a mug. And eventually, after some trial and lots of error, I think I finally cracked the code. This recipe was so difficult to get right because it breaks every cookie rule: You don’t chill the dough. You don’t cut it into cute shapes like snowflakes, ornaments, or dreidels. You simply mix a handful of ingredients in the mug that the cookie “bakes” in. And that’s perhaps the most rebellious act of all. This cookie isn’t baked, but rather microwaved—and in just 60 seconds.
