This recipe—a simple sugar cookie garnished with colorful sprinkles and cooked in a mug —nearly broke me. I ate raw sugar cookie in a mug. I ate burnt sugar cookie in a mug. And eventually, after some trial and lots of error, I think I finally cracked the code. This recipe was so difficult to get right because it breaks every cookie rule: You don’t chill the dough. You don’t cut it into cute shapes like snowflakes, ornaments, or dreidels. You simply mix a handful of ingredients in the mug that the cookie “bakes” in. And that’s perhaps the most rebellious act of all. This cookie isn’t baked, but rather microwaved—and in just 60 seconds.

