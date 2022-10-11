Read full article on original website
marquette.edu
Marquette vice president for human resources named to Menomonee River Valley BID #26 board
MILWAUKEE — Claudia Paetsch, vice president for human resources at Marquette University, has been named to the Menomonee River Valley Business Improvement District #26 Board, having been confirmed to the board in September. Paetsch joins leaders from other area organizations including Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Rexnord...
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
marquette.edu
Eighth annual James W. Foley Freedom Runs to be held in Milwaukee, nationally
The Milwaukee Foley Freedom 5k Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Joan of Arc Chapel on Marquette’s central mall. Students, faculty and Milwaukee community members will gather to run/walk around the Marquette Mile in remembrance of conflict journalist, educator and proud Marquette alum James W. Foley.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor
A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.
marquette.edu
Take part in Spanish for Higher Education Professionals course
Marquette University employees now have an opportunity to participate in a free Spanish for Higher Education Professionals course which will run over 12 weeks from January to April. In-person instruction will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays from Jan. 23 to April 21, 2023. The course includes...
marquette.edu
Nominate full-time faculty members for Teaching Excellence Awards by Nov. 16
Nominations for the Teaching Excellence Awards are due Wednesday, Nov. 16. The awards are given to those who are recognized by students and colleagues as extraordinary teachers. Teaching Excellence Awards recognize a faculty member’s demonstrated ability to inspire students to see the ideals of the university and to cause them...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
marquette.edu
Collegiate Athletics Negotiation Competition: 2022 Final Round
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Marquette's Sports Law Competition Board will host the final round of its Collegiate Athletics Negotiation Competition. The competition will run from 5 pm until @7:00 pm in room 144. A reception will follow after the final round. The final round will feature a negotiation between...
On Milwaukee
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new way to ‘do church’
THIENSVILLE — Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago. The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
marquette.edu
Men’s basketball open practice for faculty and staff, Oct. 14
The men’s basketball team is hosting a practice open to all Marquette faculty and staff on Friday, Oct. 14, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Al McGuire Center. No ticket or prior reservation is required, and you do not need to be a season ticket holder to attend.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘He knows his fate’
WAUKESHA — The second week of the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of striking people with an SUV during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, has seen a smoother courtroom process and fewer interruptions. Brooks has been dressed in a suit instead of the orange jail clothing.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
