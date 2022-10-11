Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Pig farmers restoring historic store open to showcase local pork
Today let’s go to the center of the country to visit an innovative family which has centered its business on high quality, locally produced fresh food, including their own specialty pork. Last week we met Kaden and Emily Roush, the owners of R Family Farms near Lebanon – the...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
theburgnews.com
Tree for Free: Local environmental organization to hand out 10,000 trees to community
One local organization plans to hand out thousands of trees next week in hopes of making the community a little greener. Harrisburg-based Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will distribute 10,000 trees for free to community members on Oct. 21 during 3rd in the Burg. The giveaway is in partnership with the Chesapeake...
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
abc27.com
Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
thefabricator.com
M. Davis & Sons opens Pennsylvania facility
M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pa. It houses the company’s pipe fabrication and nonferrous metals fabrication shops, formerly located in Wilmington, Del., as well as offices for executive leadership and project managers. The...
Trout restocked at popular Dauphin County creek for fly fishing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission loaded up buckets of fish in Dauphin County on Tuesday. The fish were used to stock a two-mile stretch of Clark's Creek in Middle Paxton Township with more than 400 trout. The trout were placed to replenish...
New Target store in Lebanon Co. gets an opening date
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Tuesday, Target gave Lebanon County what they've been looking for: an opening date for its brand new store. Starting Nov. 6, the big-box store company will open the doors of its location at 1745 Quentin Road, according to a press release. The store will be...
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
abc27.com
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
WGAL
Lancaster County school board holds meeting over transgender athletes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township School Board in Lancaster County became the latest to take issue on the topic of transgender athletes. The school board meeting began at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening and was open to the public. Public comment started around 30 minutes into the meeting,...
Spring Garden residents frustrated with construction dump site
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in one Spring Garden Township neighborhood are used to peace and quiet. But lately, that hasn’t been the case. “My alarm clock is the dump truck slamming at 7:00 a.m., on the button every day," said resident Amy Mitten. “I have to listen...
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
