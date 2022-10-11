Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Flames Secure Bowl Eligibility with Homecoming Win
An early fourth-quarter touchdown allowed Liberty to regain the lead and secure its fourth bowl-eligible season with a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb, Saturday afternoon, during Homecoming Weekend. The win, Liberty’s fourth in a row, pushes the Flames’ record to 6-1. The victory also gives the Flames their 17th straight season...
Liberty News
Georgia State Downs Liberty 2-1
The Georgia State Panthers defeated the Liberty Flames 2-1 in a non-conference match on Saturday at the Georgia State Soccer Complex. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers struck for two goals early in the second half before holding off the Flames late for the victory. Marko Mitrevski scored in...
Liberty News
Men’s lacrosse hosts alumni game, tailgate party while building on winning culture
Creating a positive culture with a strong spiritual foundation is a primary goal of Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team. Current and former players and their families are all invited to a Homecoming Weekend tailgate party on Saturday in front of the Club Sports Training Complex — in the former Toys R Us building across the street from Liberty Christian Academy in Candlers Station — leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for the Flames Football game against Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty Earns Program-Record 9th Shutout in 1-0 Win Over Temple on Senior Day
No. 16 Liberty earned a 1-0 shutout win over visiting Temple on Senior Day, Friday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. The Lady Flames’ shutout, their ninth of the season, establishes a new program record. All nine Liberty wins this season have come in shutout fashion. Entering today, this year’s squad shared the shutout record with the 2013 team (eight shutouts, 17-5 overall record).
Liberty News
Flames bullied by Bulldogs at even strength, settle for series split at Adrian
Allowing a goal just 33 seconds after the opening faceoff set the tone for Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team’s rematch at Adrian (Mich.) College, a 6-2 setback Saturday afternoon at the Arrington Ice Center. “We came out flat today and they came out and...
Liberty News
Liberty Tops Jacksonville 2-1, Extending Winning Streak to 7
The Liberty Lady Flames outlasted the Jacksonville Dolphins 2-1, winning their seventh straight contest of the season, Thursday evening at Southern Oak Stadium. The Lady Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then used a gritty defensive effort to come away with the road victory. Halle Engle and Rachel...
Liberty News
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Ed Vickers
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Ed Vickers, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Vickers was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Vickers was a key component...
Liberty News
Now that’s the Spirit: Marching band director’s career comes full circle
Thousands of Liberty University alumni will return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming festivities this weekend, but one alumnus has already made campus his home once again. Dr. Larry Seipp (’96), the new director of the Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band, took on the role at the beginning of the semester, fulfilling a dream to direct the band that he was once a member of himself.
Liberty News
Liberty Selects Anthony Travel for Travel Management Services
Anthony Travel was selected by Liberty University to provide campus and athletics travel management services. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized leader in university and sports travel, is responsible for researching, booking, and managing all travel needs for Liberty including faculty, staff, students, coaches, and teams. Antony Travel will provide a...
Liberty News
Priscilla Shirer tells Homecoming Convocation crowd to live ‘right-side up’ in their faith
Christian media personality and actress Priscilla Shirer was Liberty University’s featured speaker during Friday’s Homecoming Convocation held in the Vines Center, where she reminded students, alumni, and their families of God’s patience while they seek to live well for Him. “I’m excited to do what I love...
