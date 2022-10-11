ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames Secure Bowl Eligibility with Homecoming Win

An early fourth-quarter touchdown allowed Liberty to regain the lead and secure its fourth bowl-eligible season with a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb, Saturday afternoon, during Homecoming Weekend. The win, Liberty’s fourth in a row, pushes the Flames’ record to 6-1. The victory also gives the Flames their 17th straight season...
Georgia State Downs Liberty 2-1

The Georgia State Panthers defeated the Liberty Flames 2-1 in a non-conference match on Saturday at the Georgia State Soccer Complex. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers struck for two goals early in the second half before holding off the Flames late for the victory. Marko Mitrevski scored in...
Men’s lacrosse hosts alumni game, tailgate party while building on winning culture

Creating a positive culture with a strong spiritual foundation is a primary goal of Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team. Current and former players and their families are all invited to a Homecoming Weekend tailgate party on Saturday in front of the Club Sports Training Complex — in the former Toys R Us building across the street from Liberty Christian Academy in Candlers Station — leading up to the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for the Flames Football game against Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.
No. 16 Liberty Earns Program-Record 9th Shutout in 1-0 Win Over Temple on Senior Day

No. 16 Liberty earned a 1-0 shutout win over visiting Temple on Senior Day, Friday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. The Lady Flames’ shutout, their ninth of the season, establishes a new program record. All nine Liberty wins this season have come in shutout fashion. Entering today, this year’s squad shared the shutout record with the 2013 team (eight shutouts, 17-5 overall record).
Liberty Tops Jacksonville 2-1, Extending Winning Streak to 7

The Liberty Lady Flames outlasted the Jacksonville Dolphins 2-1, winning their seventh straight contest of the season, Thursday evening at Southern Oak Stadium. The Lady Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then used a gritty defensive effort to come away with the road victory. Halle Engle and Rachel...
Liberty Athletics Mourns Loss of Ed Vickers

Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of Ed Vickers, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10 at the age of 64. Vickers was inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 for his accomplishments as a member of Liberty’s men’s basketball team. Vickers was a key component...
Now that’s the Spirit: Marching band director’s career comes full circle

Thousands of Liberty University alumni will return to Liberty Mountain for Homecoming festivities this weekend, but one alumnus has already made campus his home once again. Dr. Larry Seipp (’96), the new director of the Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band, took on the role at the beginning of the semester, fulfilling a dream to direct the band that he was once a member of himself.
Liberty Selects Anthony Travel for Travel Management Services

Anthony Travel was selected by Liberty University to provide campus and athletics travel management services. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized leader in university and sports travel, is responsible for researching, booking, and managing all travel needs for Liberty including faculty, staff, students, coaches, and teams. Antony Travel will provide a...
