Baldwin County, AL

WKRG News 5

Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Alabama woman who won storage unit auction finds fetus inside days after discovering cremated remains

Days after she found cremated remains inside the storage unit she won at auction for $30, a Baldwin County woman discovered a fetus inside the unit. Rebekah McManus has been on a mission to reunite the ashes with their families, but her goal was sidestepped when she returned to the unit and made another grisly discovery in the storage unit previously owned by a former funeral director.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County

Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
GULFPORT, MS
WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man jailed for possession of meth

The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
MOBILE, AL

Community Policy