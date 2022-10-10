Read full article on original website
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
Man sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2017 Walgreens robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to life without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 13 in connection to a June 2017 Walgreens robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury found Altonio Spencer guilty of robbery in the first degree and robbery […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Alabama woman who won storage unit auction finds fetus inside days after discovering cremated remains
Days after she found cremated remains inside the storage unit she won at auction for $30, a Baldwin County woman discovered a fetus inside the unit. Rebekah McManus has been on a mission to reunite the ashes with their families, but her goal was sidestepped when she returned to the unit and made another grisly discovery in the storage unit previously owned by a former funeral director.
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
wxxv25.com
Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County
Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in...
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
Fishermen ‘lost at sea’ in life raft rescued from Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island
Two fishermen “lost at sea” in a raft for nearly three days were down to their last flare when a passing vessel saw the fading signal in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The “distressed” boaters were rescued 63 miles off Alabama’s Dauphin Island,...
atmorenews.com
Atmore man jailed for possession of meth
The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that an Atmore man was arrested October 5 on a felony drug possession charge. According to the website, 31-year-old Daren Junior Knighten was booked into the jail around 8:41 p.m. by an Alabama State Trooper on one count of possession of methamphetamine. Jail...
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI seeking Prichard relatives who may be linked to New York serial killings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of serial killings in New York stretching back over a decade, could have ties to Mobile. The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard. The two may have a connection to one of the murdered victims...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
