NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
NBA
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year contract extension
The Golden State Warriors and forward Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced Saturday. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $109 million. The Warriors have now locked up two of their stars with guard Jordan Poole also agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday.
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Hornets Waive Alexander, Ball, Crutcher, Sneed
Charlotte’s Roster Currently Stands at 16 Players. October 15, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived Ty-Shon Alexander, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher and Xavier Sneed. Alexander appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus...
NBA
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Season Preview Edition
Greetings kind readers and listeners. With the preseason over and the regular season starting Wednesday versus the Kings in Sacramento, the time was right to record a 2022-23 season preview edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below... We start out this week by giving our thoughts...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Orlando Magic Close Out Preseason Against Cleveland Cavaliers
ORLANDO – Throughout the preseason, the Orlando Magic have made steady progress. After a rough outing in Memphis to open the exhibition season, the Magic have rattled off three straight wins, including an impressive 109-105 victory over those very same Grizzlies at Amway Center on Tuesday night. With only...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: who will be the Bulls starting power forward?
Brian Tucker: I like the move by Billy to bring Pat off the bench. Not sure if it will continue, but I think it may be best for Pat because he can be the guy on the 2nd unit, which the team desperately needs. In the starting lineup he plays like a 4th option, which is understandable given that he is sharing the ball with 3 All-Stars. As long as Pat is finishing games and getting 24-30 minutes, I think he’s fine and the team is better off. That said, when we are playing bigger lineups, he’ll probably need to start. I like what Javonte brings to the 1st unit, but he’s just not big enough to be effective on the glass against bigger lineups. As good as Javonte is, should we consider trading him for someone bigger? I know it’s highly unlikely but I question whether he can be a starter on a contending team.
NBA
Cavaliers Exercise Contract Options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the third-year (2023-24) contract option on Evan Mobley and the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mobley (7-0, 215), who was selected third overall by the Cavaliers in...
NBA
Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.
NBA
5 biggest takeaways from preseason play before regular season begins
Sixty-eight games, 30 teams, 14 days, and it’s a wrap. The NBA’s 2022-23 preseason ended with nine games Friday night and now a gap of a few days for all those reps and all that tinkering to produce something special. The bright lights come on Tuesday with the...
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NBA
Statement from NBA on Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for a brain tumor
NEW YORK – The NBA issued today the following statement on behalf of Dikembe Mutombo and his family:. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”
NBA
Report: Jordan Poole agrees to 4-year extension with Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have reportedly agreed to a multiyear extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $140 million. Poole is entering his fourth season with the Warriors and has seen his numbers improve each season. The shooting...
NBA
"I Like This Group A Lot" | Utah Shows Growth In Preseason Finale
Will Hardy understands the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about growth, seeing progress day in and day out, and watching that progress play out on the court. Although Utah's preseason ended on Friday night as the Jazz fell 115-101 to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Hardy was proud of how his team played.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Madison Square Garden for preseason finale
The NBA regular season is right around the corner, tipping off next week. But first, the Wizards have their final preseason game tonight in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: 980 AM &...
