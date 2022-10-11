Read full article on original website
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 13, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Although his rehab continues to progress well, he will miss the start of the regular season. Payton’s return to play timeline will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Indiana Pacers Announce Roster Moves
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Friday night the team has waived forward Deividas Sirvydis and guard Langston Galloway. Additionally, the team signed guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias
Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
NBA
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
NBA
Hornets Waive Alexander, Ball, Crutcher, Sneed
Charlotte’s Roster Currently Stands at 16 Players. October 15, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived Ty-Shon Alexander, LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher and Xavier Sneed. Alexander appeared in 31 games (two starts) last season for Virtus...
NBA
Indiana Pacers Waive Three
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels. The roster stands at 17, which includes two two-way players.
NBA
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year contract extension
The Golden State Warriors and forward Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced Saturday. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $109 million. The Warriors have now locked up two of their stars with guard Jordan Poole also agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Season Preview Edition
Greetings kind readers and listeners. With the preseason over and the regular season starting Wednesday versus the Kings in Sacramento, the time was right to record a 2022-23 season preview edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen/subscribe to below... We start out this week by giving our thoughts...
NBA
Orlando Magic Close Out Preseason Against Cleveland Cavaliers
ORLANDO – Throughout the preseason, the Orlando Magic have made steady progress. After a rough outing in Memphis to open the exhibition season, the Magic have rattled off three straight wins, including an impressive 109-105 victory over those very same Grizzlies at Amway Center on Tuesday night. With only...
NBA
Kings Waive Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore and Cook appeared in two preseason games for the Kings. The Kings roster stands at 18.
NBA
Cavaliers Exercise Contract Options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the third-year (2023-24) contract option on Evan Mobley and the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mobley (7-0, 215), who was selected third overall by the Cavaliers in...
NBA
Orlando Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have waived guard Devin Cannady, guard Jay Scrubb and forward-center Simi Shittu (SIM-ee SHE-too), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Cannady (6’1”, 190, 5/21/96) played in four preseason games with Orlando, averaging 4.0 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 7.3 minpg. Last...
NBA
Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.
NBA
RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON
The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA・
NBA
5 biggest takeaways from preseason play before regular season begins
Sixty-eight games, 30 teams, 14 days, and it’s a wrap. The NBA’s 2022-23 preseason ended with nine games Friday night and now a gap of a few days for all those reps and all that tinkering to produce something special. The bright lights come on Tuesday with the...
NBA・
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 14, 2022
Listen to Will Guillory of The Athletic on the Pelicans podcast with hosts Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer where they discuss Pelicans preseason and more. Snapshots from the Pelicans shootaround in Birmingham ahead of their final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. injury report ahead of the Pelicans’ final preseason...
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
