WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
Gator tale: Nearly 8-foot alligator surprises residents on Florida beach
It was an unusual sight, but not impossible -- a nearly 8-foot alligator surprised bathers at a west-central Florida beach on Saturday. The distressed reptile wandered onto the beach at Anna Maria Island west of Bradenton on Saturday, the Bradenton Herald reported. It measured 7 feet, 9 inches long, and...
Car bursts into flames in Publix parking lot in Brandon
A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Florida woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
NBC 2
Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida severely damaged by Hurricane Ian
PLACIDA, Fla. — Linemen in Charlotte County said the damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates is some of the worst they’ve seen from hurricane Ian. The destruction in Placida is so immense that park owners are calling the place quits. Walking down the street, it doesn’t seem like a...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County
On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
iheart.com
San Antonio Man Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker In Florida
A San Antonio man is accused of killing his co-worker in Florida. Hendry County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn in LaBelle. They found 29-year-old Messiah Grier of San Antonio shot to death. Witnesses say the shooting resulted from an argument between Grier and 36-year-old Vincent Harris, also of San Antonio. They both worked for the same damage restoration company. Harris had left the scene, but deputies arrested him for murder and tampering with evidence.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
