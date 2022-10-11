ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauchula, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Wauchula, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Accident
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County

On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

San Antonio Man Accused Of Murdering Co-Worker In Florida

A San Antonio man is accused of killing his co-worker in Florida. Hendry County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn in LaBelle. They found 29-year-old Messiah Grier of San Antonio shot to death. Witnesses say the shooting resulted from an argument between Grier and 36-year-old Vincent Harris, also of San Antonio. They both worked for the same damage restoration company. Harris had left the scene, but deputies arrested him for murder and tampering with evidence.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy