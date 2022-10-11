ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raiders star shoves man to the ground after loss to Chiefs

By Christopher Brito
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqJML_0iUXSNHp00

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is apologizing after he pushed a man on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Frustrated by the game's end, Adams said postgame that he pushed the person who was carrying equipment after he darted in front of the Raiders wide receiver. But after realizing what happened, he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. That was – I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders last offseason, tried to reach out on social media to make peace with the man.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams later tweeted . "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

The man, who was a photographer at the game, filed a police report, according to Kansas City police, but was not identified. Authorities said he made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment and his injuries were considered "non-life threatening."

ESPN reported Adams is facing discipline from the NFL.

The incident overshadowed an otherwise productive night for the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders are now 1-4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
75K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy