Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Four Dallas men charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Men accused of stealing $278K in vodka, cognac from Dallas liquor distributor
Four men were arrested and charged with felony organized retail theft after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says they stole an estimated $278,000 worth of alcohol from a Dallas liquor distributor.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
First Look: Dallas Legend Dirk Nowitzki’s New Restaurant Inside DFW Airport
Its a known fact that Dirk Nowitzki is a GOD to Dallas Mavericks fans who are forever thankful to the legend for helping to bring Dallas its first ever NBA Championship. The franchise and the city continues to shower the German basketball legend with love as it was announced that a new restaurant bearing his name will greet travelers as the arrive into DFW Airport.
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0