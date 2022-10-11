Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of 26th Street. The loss was estimated at $100. Officers received a report of a theft in the 900 block of Graceland Avenue. Two bicycles were missing. The case is under investigation.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Department seeks missing man
ADEL, Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe, 30, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Adel, police said. Wolfe is believed to be wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shorts, a t-shirt...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
who13.com
Southside apartment shooting victim has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
who13.com
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
iheart.com
Homeless Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Des Moines Bar Employee
(Des Moines, IA) -- A homeless man is in the Polk County Jail this morning, accused of threatening a worker with a knife outside a downtown bar this weekend. Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Williams of Des Moines is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Polk County Jail records. Police say he confronted an employee with a knife outside of Exile Brewing Company Friday night. The employee was not hurt.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
Watch: Iowa police release footage of mountain lion
Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
theperrynews.com
Troy Winters of Waukee
Troy Winters, 60, of Waukee and formerly of Perry passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Waukee, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held in November, with date and times announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Tommi Winters...
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
Comments / 0