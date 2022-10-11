ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 9

jspa321
4d ago

VIOLATION OF THE US CONSTITUTION! The Secretary of State has NO AUTHORITY to change the means or manner of the election...

IRISH REDDBULL
4d ago

more illegal decisions from wolfie administration

Mason Morrow
4d ago

Mail in ballots need to be illegal. Democrats won't even allow them tohave signature verification

therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture

Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
iheart.com

Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
Centre Daily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
