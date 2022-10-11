Read full article on original website
jspa321
4d ago
VIOLATION OF THE US CONSTITUTION! The Secretary of State has NO AUTHORITY to change the means or manner of the election...
5
IRISH REDDBULL
4d ago
more illegal decisions from wolfie administration
15
Mason Morrow
4d ago
Mail in ballots need to be illegal. Democrats won't even allow them tohave signature verification
4
Shapiro breaks campaign record in Pa. governor race
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
therecord-online.com
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture
Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
iheart.com
Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
Are these candidates the best Pennsylvania can offer? | Opinion
As we head into the upcoming election cycle, I cannot help but recall how much we seem to have forgotten. We see campaign ads that scream about the supposed illegitimacy of the 2020 election yet provide no evidence of such hanky-panky. I see candidates who claim to be in touch...
local21news.com
Race for Pennsylvania Senator gets even tighter, new poll shows
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It appears the race for Senate in Pennsylvania is getting even tighter. That's according to a new poll results released by The Trafalgar Group. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are separated by just two and a half percentage points, according to the poll.
Centre Daily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf raises $55,402, with PA Opportunity and Jobs PAC as top donor
According to campaign finance reports made to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received $76,791 in contributions to his campaign account and spent $216,627 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2022. Wolf’s current term ends in 2023. Gov. Wolf is a member of the Democratic...
WGAL
Keystone Party of Pennsylvania hopes to attract voters who want to see change
This November, you'll notice a new political party on your ballot. It's hoping to attract voters who want to see change. "I just felt myself being left behind on the issues that I cared about," Gus Tatlas said. So, the York County resident joined with like-minded friends to form the...
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds meet and greet in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — With less than a month until election day, candidates are making a sprint toward the finish line and making their pitch to voters. Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano held a meet and greet in Butler County on Wednesday. Guests gathered at Hangar 3...
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Anthony DeLuca
Today, in honor of Pennsylvania State Representative Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, who died yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately. “I am deeply saddened to hear of Rep DeLuca’s passing. He was a dedicated public...
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
