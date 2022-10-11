Doran Avenue no parking recommendation approved by Shelbyville Board of Public Works and Safety

Reeling from four straight routs at the hands of the Hoosier Heritage Conference’s best, Shelbyville needed an uplifting performance with the sectional opener one week away. With a revamped offensive line and a host of players to carry the ball, the Golden Bears kicked its offense into high gear Friday night from one 20-yard line to the other. If not for red zone difficulties, Shelbyville could have entered the fourth quarter in a fight with Pendleton Heights.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO