Doran Avenue no parking recommendation approved by Shelbyville Board of Public Works and Safety

Red zone difficulties hamper Shelbyville in 35-7 loss to Pendleton Heights
Reeling from four straight routs at the hands of the Hoosier Heritage Conference’s best, Shelbyville needed an uplifting performance with the sectional opener one week away. With a revamped offensive line and a host of players to carry the ball, the Golden Bears kicked its offense into high gear Friday night from one 20-yard line to the other. If not for red zone difficulties, Shelbyville could have entered the fourth quarter in a fight with Pendleton Heights.
Soccer standout Levi Dewey blazing own trail on football field at Triton Central
Sam Dewey has a Triton Central football record Levi Dewey wants. An innocuous statement for sure but add the context that the record holder is Levi Dewey’s older sister, Samantha, and it adds intrigue. Triton Central head coach Tim Able has had the luxury of utilizing Samantha Dewey, Cole...
Levi Dewey's record-setting game propels Class 2A, No. 7 Triton Central to 38-7 victory over Speedway
Ray Crawford and Brad Schultz combined for four touchdowns and Levi Dewey set a pair of school records in Class 2A, No. 7 Triton Central’s 38-7 victory over Speedway Friday in Fairland. Dewey connected on a new school record 50-yard field goal in the first quarter which gave him...
The Linda Ronstadt Experience at The Strand Theatre tonight
Linda Ronstadt fans should be at The Strand Theatre in Shelbyville tonight. On stage is 2016 American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh for The Linda Ronstadt Experience. Previewing tonight's show with an appearance this week on The Morning Show were David Finkel with The Strand and drummer Ethan Leff from The Linda Ronstadt Experience.
