Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set To Face FTR, Date Unknown
Dragon Lee and Dralistico picked up a big win during a four-way tag team match at Saturday night’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event. The brothers faced off against Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin, with the finish coming when Dralistico was able to overcome Toxin’s Double Underhook Piledriver.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
Dakota Kai Reveals How Her WWE Return Came Together, More
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Dakota Kai commented on which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL, how her WWE return came together, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which NXT...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Largo, FL: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Friday night from the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. You can check out the results from the show below:. * Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley defeated Ikemen Jiro, Andre Chase and Thea Hail. * Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend. *...
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut
The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
The Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
We have three matches that have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The matches were announced on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s show below:. IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The...
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE will air a new episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX. The promotion has already announced a few matches for the show. Fightful Select has learned of some additional early plans for the event. Bray Wyatt is advertised to appear on the show. The report noted, “Wyatt is set to...
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
Saraya Received An Offer From WWE Before Her AEW Debut
Fightful Select reports that Saraya received an offer from WWE before her AEW debut at Grand Slam. The report notes that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided not to renew her contract when it expired and that the former Divas Champion announced her departure in mid-June after finding out her contract wouldn’t be renewed. According to sources, she was offered a “surprisingly low” deal which prevented her from doing a lot of outside projects.
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW – Details
According to a report from Pwinsider, Matt Striker will be making his return to Major League Wrestling at the MLW Fightland event, which takes place on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked with Tony Schiavone on the MLW commentary team back in 2019. You...
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
