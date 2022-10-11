Beach season is officially here, and while many have their favourite spots across the city, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) will always have a special place in the hearts of residents and visitors alike. This season, the buzzing beachside boulevard is about to get a whole lot busier with the opening of Allo Beirut by the beach. Boasting a total space of 4,853 square feet which covers the ground floor (2,186 sqft), the mezzanine floor (1,723sqft) as well as a vast outdoor terrace (944.22sqft) right on the walk, the latest addition to the Allo Beirut family in Dubai is all set to welcome foodies by the beach for the very first time.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO