Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum surprises fans on stage at Jack Harlow concert in Boston

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

What does Jayson Tatum do when he’s not playing basketball for the Boston Celtics? It appears he just looks for new places to shoot hoops. This time the St. Louis native got shots up on stage at a rap concert.

Sunday night rapper Jack Harlow played a show at the new MGM Music Hall in Fenway. At one point, Harlow brought the former Duke standout out on stage, who pumped up the crowd before sinking some free throws on a makeshift backyard rim. Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams were in attendance cheering their teammate on.

Harlow, meanwhile, not only played in the 2022 Celebrity All-Star Game but was also spotted courtside supporting the Celtics during their postseason run this year. He also pulled Devin Booker on stage in a similar way at a recent show in Phoenix.

Even if you don’t know who Jack Harlow is, certainly seeing Jayson Tatum connecting with the city of Boston is a good sign. The Celtics play one more preseason game on Friday, Oct 14 in Montreal against the Raptors.

BOSTON, MA
