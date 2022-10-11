Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge

Aren't people elected by people who want them to represent them and not merely switch parties at their whim. He probably won't be elected if he ran in that district as lib. Follow the money.
So Jenna Griswold on yet another ' error'. This time accidentally releasing Recall Notices on the New District rather than the Old and, hence recalling District. Very convenient! The first error was accidentally sending Registration Reminders to 30,000 illegal residents.
Swishing party doesn't change the rules. If he was elected by his district, regardless of his move, recall should come from his district representatives, not some other district. So if someone in Washington State doesn't agree with DeSantis, Florida, after he was elected and made a switch, that doesn't give Washington state the right to interfere in Florida. Florida has to deal with the matter. Districts are the same.
