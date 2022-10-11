Wildlife artist Janet Mandel will be opening her country studio to the public Nov.7-13 for her 2nd Christmas Open House. Janet has been participating in fine art shows for 27 years nationwide, and has received national and international recognition for her work, but you may know her from her participation in many local wildlife and fine art & craft shows. Her work includes North American and African wildlife, Songbirds and Marsh Birds, as well as her humorous Cat Portraits. Janet’s work features original paintings & limited edition reproductions, but she is most recognized for her embellished reproductions, in which additional work is painted onto the mat for added interest, depth, dimension and even movement. “This technique turns a print into an original, since no two pieces are alike.”

