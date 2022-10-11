Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Haiti cholera outbreak: ‘The situation is evolving rapidly’
The situation is evolving rapidly, and it is possible that earlier or additional cases have not been detected. The surveillance mechanism set up by the Haitian Government, with the support of WHO and other partners, is operating under extremely difficult circumstances. The affected areas are very insecure, and controlled by...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue cases continue rise, Death toll now 100
The Vietnam Ministry of Health reported today, since the beginning of the year, 247,202 cases and 100 deaths from dengue fever have been reported. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases increased by 4.7 times, the number of deaths increased by 80 cases. This number increased...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Brazil reports 10 hantavirus deaths through September
According to the Ministry of Health, 22 cases of hantavirus were registered in Brazil, with ten confirmed deaths through September 2022. In Brazil, wild rodents known as wood mouse and rice mouse (Akodon sp. and Oligoryzomys sp., respectively) are hantavirus reservoirs and differ from those most frequently found in urban environments because they are small (the adult male reaches 25 grams) and live close to crops, mainly grain.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines: Typhoid cases top 10,000 in 2022
The Philippines Department of Health reports eclipsing 10,000 typhoid fever cases this year, a large increase over the same period in 2021. From the beginning of the year through September 17, health officials report 10,452 cumulative cases, a 135 percent increase over the same period last year (4,455). Typhoid deaths...
Comments / 0