CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for thieves accused of stealing nearly $4K
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify multiple thieves. Investigators said they have reason to believe the people sought are connected to a theft and access device fraud investigation of more than $3,800. Authorities ask if you have...
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence
An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer. 41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities. Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that...
Betrayed By His Own Blood: Washington Robber Caught Stealing From Grocery Store
It's amazing how your own body can turn on you. A Washington man found that out the hard way when his alleged robbery attempt of a local grocery store was a little tougher to execute than was planned. Early Wednesday morning, the burglary alarm went off at Norma Main Street...
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Baker police locate person of interest related to burglary investigation
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department has located a person of interest related to an attempted burglary of a firing range in Baker on Wednesday, October 12. According to Baker police, the person was wanted for unauthorized entry of a business, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified woman in connection with theft
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation. Do you know the woman in the picture attached to this story?. ZPD would like to figure out who this person is “in relation to a theft.”. If you...
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
Lafayette Woman Speaks Out After Arrest, Denies Threatening to ‘Beat Up’ Northside Principal
Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Logan Angelle, the mother of a recent Northside graduate who was arrested for allegedly threatening to "beat up" the school' principal recently, is speaking out about the incidents that led to her and her son getting banned from the school's campus and subsequent arrest. Angelle and...
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
wbrz.com
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
BATON ROUGE - One man says he's on the hook for car repair costs even though that car was stolen from the collision center. He contacted 2 On Your Side and feels frustrated about the whole scenario. Last week, thieves got the keys to two cars being repaired at Complete...
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
