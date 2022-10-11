ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
