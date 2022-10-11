ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals' Week 5 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Eagles

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jmi7L_0iUXLHF400

The Arizona Cardinals, in their 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, played 69 offensive snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at each individual player’s snap counts grouped by position and see what we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbIyJ_0iUXLHF400
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray, 69

This is going to be the norm unless he gets hurt or a game is out of hand.

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvCDr_0iUXLHF400

Eno Benjamin, 37; James Conner, 24; Darrel Williams, 8

Both Conner and Williams got hurt. Benjamin had to fight lower leg cramps throughout the second half.

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDJLd_0iUXLHF400
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown, 67; Rondale Moore, 63; A.J. Green, 50; Andre Baccellia, 12; Greg Dortch, 2

It is interesting to see how Dortch played even less than Baccellia. With Moore playing more, he simply replaces Dortch, who has worked almost always in the slot.

Tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sj3Sv_0iUXLHF400
 (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Zach Ertz, 64; Trey McBride, 17; Stephen Anderson, 1

McBride saw less time on Sunday than in Week 4. He had more than 30 against the Panthers, but the Cardinals clearly wanted to spread the field more with receiver than go with tight ends.

Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwX2S_0iUXLHF400
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

D.J. Humphries, 69; Justin Pugh, 69; Sean Harlow, 69; Will Hernandez, 69; Kelvin Beachum, 69

Nobody left the game with an injury! That’s great!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' Jason Peters trending toward showdown with Eagles ex-teammates: 'It'll be great to beat them'

Even while carrying an official designation of “limited,” Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters managed to turn heads during an important week of practice with the team. The nine-time Pro Bowler signed with the club in early September, didn’t see any action at all until Week 3, and then sat out Week 5 with a chest injury. But he appears to now be heading in the right direction for a rematch against his former employers when Dallas visits Philadelphia this weekend for a primetime showdown with the undefeated Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6

Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondale Moore
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Packers preview and prediction

The New York Jets are about to take their biggest stage of the season. They visit Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers and they’ll be featured as FOX’s Game of the Week as their No. 1 broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call. Can the Jets pull off the upset? Let’s touch on the game a little bit and then make a prediction.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their final injury reports Friday, included with game designations for the Week 6 matchup. The Colts ruled out two players on the final injury report while three others are listed as questionable. The Jaguars have five players listed on the injury report, all of which are listed as questionable for the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Philadelphia Eagles#Apple#Spotify
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints call up 3 wide receivers from their practice squad for Week 6 vs. Bengals

Injuries have hit the New Orleans Saints hard at wide receiver, but some other position groups aren’t faring well either. It prompted the Saints to call up multiple wide receivers from their practice squad for Week 6’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed. Here are all of the last-minute roster moves you need to know about:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Referee Brad Allen's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Bills game

Ninth-year NFL referee Brad Allen and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills according to Football Zebras. If you’re hoping for the officiating to be better after the clown show that was Carl Cheffers and his crew in Week 5, you’re likely going to be disappointed. Allen and his crew officiated the Week 7 game against the Tennesse Titans and the Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Those games ranked third (9 penalties) and fourth (8 penalties) respectively in terms of the Chiefs’ most penalized games of the 2021 NFL season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy