Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Keith Urban Lets Luke Combs Steal His Stage During Nashville Concert [Watch]
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
‘The Voice': Powerhouse Singer Hillary Torchiana Slays Twangy Version of Adele Hit [Watch]
Blake Shelton has had a rocky start persuading members to join his team on Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice. But coaches made it easy on him on Monday (Oct. 3) night with contestant Hillary Torchiana. Early on in the show, the 34-year-old aspiring star from the township of...
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
Hank Jr. Is Grandpa of the Year, It Would Seem [Pictures]
To some, Hank Williams Jr. is known as Bocephus. To others, he's simply "Grandpa." The country music legend recently cleared his calendar to attend "Grandparent's Day" at his grandchildren's school. While other grandparents filled the school's auditorium, it's unclear how many knew they were in the presence of a man who has spent decades in the music industry.
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Toby Keith to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI Country Awards
Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
Chayce Beckham Tributes ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence After Fatal Crash: ‘He Was a Good Sweet Soul’
Chayce Beckham turned to social media to pay emotional tribute to American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence on Wednesday (Oct. 12), after the news broke that the 23-year-old R&B and gospel singer had died in a car crash. Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, while Spence...
Vince Gill Tributes Loretta Lynn on the Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ [Watch]
Vince Gill paid an emotional musical tribute to the late Loretta Lynn during a recent appearance on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar joined his fellow Opry cast members for a soaring rendition of his iconic song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain." Gill joined Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs,...
Crystal Gayle + Peggy Sue Wright Tribute Late Sister Loretta Lynn at CMT Artists of the Year [Watch]
Crystal Gayle and her sister, Peggy Sue Wright, paid musical tribute to their late sister, Loretta Lynn, with a special performance at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in Nashville. The pair joined together to honor Lynn with a rendition of her career-defining song, "Coal Miner's Daughter." Gayle...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Rounds Out His Team With Jaeden Luke [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice has officially wrapped its blind auditions, which means Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have all finalized their teams. Country coach Shelton finished off with 22-year-old Jaeden Luke. The quirky musician from Bothell, Wash., introduced himself in a pre-recorded clip ahead of...
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With a Grand Ole Opry Invite [Watch]
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde by popping up during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Then, the younger of the two singers got another, in-person-surprise. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist appeared via satellite from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to ask McBryde if...
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
