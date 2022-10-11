ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7

One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota

Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
PIPESTONE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana#West Florida#West Georgia#American Football#Usf#American International#Eastern New Mexico#Arkansas Monticello#Lincoln
Hot 104.7

Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

WATCH: Halloween Potato Roll – Brooke & Jeffrey

It's time for some inter-office competition - Potato Roll style! Brooke, Alexis & Technical Director Ashton versus Young Jeffrey, Jose & Editor Ashley! First team to go down the hall, past the black cabinet & back, while switching outfits between turns... WINS!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy