ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cardinals open as favorites in Week 6 vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjkwQ_0iUXHf5Y00

The Arizona Cardinal opened each of the first five weeks of the season as underdogs. That streak has ended.

They are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 6. The game is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. Arizona time) kickoff Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Cardinals are betting favorites for the first time this season.

Let’s take a look at the Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL betting odds and line, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cardinals failed to score in the first quarter for the fifth time in five games on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. They rallied and had a chance to send the game into overtime, but kicker Matt Ammendola, filling for the injured Matt Prater, missed a 43-yard field goal tie the game with 22 seconds left and the Eagles won 20-17.

The Seahawks lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. Qquarterback Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, but the defense allowed the Saints to rush for 235 total yards. Taysom Hill have 112 rushing yards on nine carries, scored three touchdowns and passed for another. Running back Alvin Kamara had 194 yards from scrimmage in the win.

Cardinals at Seahawks odds and line

Moneyline:

  • Cardinals (-150)
  • Seahawks (+125)

At -150 odds, the Cardinals are given 60.0% implied odds of winning the game. A $150 moneyline bet on the Cardinals will win $100 if they beat the Seahawks. The Cardinals are 2-3 this season.

At +125, Seattle has 44.44% implied odds of winning. A $100 moneyline bet on the Seahawks wins $150 if they beat the Cardinals. Seattle is 2-3.

  • Cardinals -2.5 (-125)
  • Seahawks +2.5 (+100)

The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS. A $125 bet on the Cardinals against the spread wins $100 if they beat the Seahawks by at least three points.

The Seahawks are 2-3 ATS this season. A $100 ATS bet on the Seahawks wins $100 if Seattle wins, ties or loses to the Cardinals by no more than two points.

Total (over/under)

  • Over 51.5 (-110)
  • Under 51.5 (-110)

A $110 bet on the Over will win $100 if the Cardinals and Seahawks combine for 52 points or more.

A $110 bet on the Under will win $100 if they combine for 51 or fewer points.

The Cardinals are 1-3-1 O/U and the Seahawks are 3-2 O/U.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks history

This will be the 47th time the teams have played. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 23-22-1. Since realignment in 2002 when they both joined the NFC West, the Seahawks lead 22-17-1.

They have split the season series each of the last 3 years.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in Seattle in the last 8 meetings there.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 2-3 in 5 career starts against Seattle.

Geno Smith has never started a game in his career against the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinal#The Seattle Seahawks#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New Orleans Saints#Moneyline
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce successful surgery for Rashaad Penny plus 6 roster moves

Rashaad Penny underwent successful surgery on his ankle Tuesday, according to the Seahawks. Penny broke his fibula in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He’s expected to be on crunches and in a split for the next six weeks but make a full recovery. The team hasn’t placed him on injured reserve yet but they do say his 2022 season is over. Penny is on a one-year deal and will become a free agent next year.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals cut 2 players Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, clearing roster spots for the active roster and the practice squad. They announced they released receiver Andre Baccellia, who was signed to roster off the practice squad last week. He has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster this year and was on the practice squad for most of last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks land commitment from No. 1 ranked kicker in 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks added to their already impressive 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, getting a verbal commitment from kicker Grant Meadors, out of Bakersfield, California. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, a well-respected kicking analysis platform in the recruiting world, Meadors is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Meadors recently earned a spot as a finalist in the 2023 Adidas All-American bowl as a senior at Liberty High School. The Ducks had had some really solid production at the kicker position as of late, where they’ve leaned on Camden Lewis who has been perfect for them this season, making all 7 of his field goals and going 31-for-31 on extra point attempts. List Bo Nix takes big jump up Heisman Trophy ranking after Ducks' 5th-straight win
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Justin Fields is 'tired of being almost there' after Week 6 loss

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild. A rebuild that consists of new schemes all around; a rebuild that features arguably the worst roster in the league; a rebuild that isn’t about winning right now.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy