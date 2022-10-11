ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals fall in new power rankings after loss to Eagles

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season after a 20-17 loss at home to the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles. They held the Eagles to their lowest offensive output of the season, both in yards and points, and could have sent the game into overtime had kicker Matt Ammendola not missed a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the game. `

But even with the tough, competitive loss to the Eagles, the Cardinals fell two spots in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane.

After being No. 16 last week, they enter Week 6 at No. 18.

The Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and have the chance to be 3-3 in the six games they play without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been serving a six-game PED suspension.

Entering the season, a 3-3 record with the schedule the Cardinals had to start the year seemed like a longshot and here they are, despite having scored exactly zero points in the first quarter this season.

The Eagles maintain the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the 2-3 Rams are the highest-ranked team at No. 13, followed by the division-leading 49ers at No. 14. The Cardinals are 18th and the Seahawks are 27th.

