Buchanan touts business success in bid for Ways and Means slot
This is the last in a series of profiles on the three candidates for the top GOP position on House Ways and Means. Part one can be seen here; part two is here. Rep. Vern Buchanan is pitching a sharp pro-business focus if he wins the top Republican spot on the House Ways and Means Committee, emphasizing his personal experience navigating the tax code as he grew printing and car dealership businesses.
World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
Supreme Court rejects Trump request on Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined Donald Trump’s request to have the justices intervene in a dispute with the Justice Department over documents marked as classified that were seized at Mar-a-Lago in August. Justice Clarence Thomas had referred the former president’s appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
‘Soft landing’ or ‘pain’?: Forecasting economy’s impact on midterms is trickier than the weather
Donald Trump wants his supporters to think donating to his political machine is the most important thing a voter could do before next month’s midterm elections. The former president is wrong. Trying to get a clear diagnosis on the economy is a better place to start. “October BOMBSHELL,” read...
‘Firebrand’ Missourian shakes up Ways and Means race
This is the second in a series of profiles on the three Republicans running for their party’s top position on the House Ways and Means Committee. Part one is here. Rep. Jason Smith invokes a populist image for the GOP as the party of the working class, vowing to ingrain that commitment in how he handles tax, trade and health care policy if he wins the top Republican spot on the House Ways and Means Committee.
At the Races: Spoiler alert
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Recent polls in several Senate battlegrounds point to the possibility of spoilers affecting the battle for control...
