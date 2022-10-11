ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Repairs completed on broken water main in Nutley

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Work has been completed to repair the broken water main in Nutley.

Water will begin flowing through the pipe again as long as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection gives the final approval. They will be meeting with the North Jersey District Water Supply this afternoon, bringing an end to a weeklong process that affected customers in three different counties.

What began last Wednesday as a break in the near-century old pipe is finally coming to a close. It took days to first find the source of the leak and then seal it. During the time, a state of emergency was put in place for Montclair and Glen Ridge.

RELATED: State of emergency in effect for Glen Ridge and Montclair due to days-long water main break

RELATED: Crews work to repair Nutley water main break that affects residents in 3 counties

Boil water advisories went up in Bloomfield but have since been lifted. Meanwhile, people who live next to the break dealt with flooded yards, and businesses in nearby towns purchased bottled water for customers.

Montclair successfully tapped into the Passaic Valley water line while work was ongoing at the source of the break.

Water was again seen coming from the work zone overnight, but North Jersey Water Supply Executive Director Tim Eustace says it was a simple valve issue fixed within 15 minutes.

Police are hopeful the road closure will also be lifted soon, as the crews finish their clean up. Once the DEP gives its approval, the line will first be tested and then put back into service.

