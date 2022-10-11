Read full article on original website
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
Barbacoa and Big Red Festival Returns this Weekend in San Antonio
After a two-year absence, the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend! Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9. will feature two days of live Country, Tejano, and Texas Country entertainment and many vendors. Enjoy barbacoa tacos, chicken-on-a-stick, elote, chalupas, and more. You can get more information and tickets by clicking here. The event will happen rain or shine.
Who Has the Fastest Wiener in Texas?
We all know everything is bigger in Texas, so with that in mind, Texans have to compete for which wiener is the fastest. So, it begs the question... who has the fastest weeny anyway?. Well, there is only one way to find out! Let's race to Dachtoberfest on November 11th...
Did You Know You Can Still Get a Lulu’s Cinnamon Roll
In March 2020, Lulu's Bakery and Cafe closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lulu's Bakery and Cafe was made famous by a 3.5-pound cinnamon roll that has been featured on many TV shows including Man versus Food. Not only was the cinnamon roll epic so was the chicken fried steak! I was fortunate to enjoy one of these massive cinnamon rolls before they closed their doors. While Lulu's Bakery is not coming back you can still get the 3.5 cinnamon roll again! Lulu's was part of the San Antonio food scene for more than 20 years.
Worlds Deepest ‘Plume’ Coaster to Open at Sea World Next Year
It seems like new rides are being introduced at theme parks more frequently. Sea World San Antonio has just announced the new ride Catapult Falls which will be the world's first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. Schedule to open in 2023. According to mysanantonio.com,...
13th Floor Haunted House is Now Open in San Antonio
This one is for all of you Halloween fans that liked to be terrified! The 13th Floor Haunted House is located in downtown San Antonio on Commerce Street. This 108-year-old building was the city's first cold storage facility which I believe was used for cooling and freezing of perishable products for the City of San Antonio. This location is a little outside the main tourist areas on the other side of 281.
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
