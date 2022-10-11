Here's how to watch Wisconsin's upcoming U.S. Senate and gubernatorial debates

Read full article on original website
Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022
Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
Southwest Washington Congressional candidates Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez face off in Vancouver debate
After being represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for the last 12 years, the two candidates vying to replace her in Congress squared off in a debate in Vancouver Saturday afternoon leading into the final weeks of their campaign. Herrera Beutler finished third in the August primary behind two...
Traveling office hours for Sen. Grassley planned in Forest City on Oct. 19
Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) Regional Director Matt Rector, based in Waterloo, will hold traveling office hours in Winnebago County from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 19. He will be available at City Hall in Forest City. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
