AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn University’s School of Hospitality Management students have the opportunity to gain real-world experience through the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center located at the edge of campus. Designed by Cooper Carry, the 142,000-square-foot building has timber pavilions and building systems to reduce its carbon footprint. The center includes a boutique hotel, culinary laboratories, a teaching restaurant, wine appreciation, a distilled beverages laboratories, a culinary exhibition laboratory, a commercial baking laboratory, active learning classrooms, a spa, a functioning rooftop garden, a food hall including a student incubator space, cafe, courtyard, and concierge-style hotel suites. The mixed-use education center is part of the College of Human Sciences, offering students the chance to train alongside chefs and hospitality experts.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO