Terrorism

CNBC

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continue as peace talks near

Russia bombarded the Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine Thursday night. The strikes came after power was finally restored to most parts of the country following a retaliatory strike by Russia earlier this week. President Zelenskyy is calling for more international defense help, while President Putin is gearing up to meet with Turkey's president for peace talks.
CNBC

Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West

Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
CNBC

Oil protesters arrested after throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh painting

LONDON — Two activists from campaign group Just Stop Oil were arrested Friday after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting, which hangs in the National Gallery in London. The protesters then glued themselves to the wall next to the painting. "What is worth more, art...
CNBC

The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch

The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
CNBC

David J. Lieberman

David J. Lieberman is a psychotherapist and author of "Mindreader: The New Science of Deciphering What People Really Think, What They Really Want, and Who They Really Are." With years of research in human behavior and interpersonal relationships, David trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI, the CIA and the NSA.
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS

