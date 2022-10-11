Read full article on original website
Saudi defense chief pushes back on accusations kingdom is standing with Russia against Ukraine
Saudi Arabia’s defense chief Khalid bin Salman on Sunday said he was “astonished” by suggestions that the country is siding with Russia in its war against Ukraine, after the kingdom led a push to cut global oil production that will bolster Russia’s energy revenue. “We are...
Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continue as peace talks near
Russia bombarded the Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine Thursday night. The strikes came after power was finally restored to most parts of the country following a retaliatory strike by Russia earlier this week. President Zelenskyy is calling for more international defense help, while President Putin is gearing up to meet with Turkey's president for peace talks.
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign
Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground, the defense ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine. Just a day earlier, Putin said Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, promising an end to a...
Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West
Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
Putin says mobilization to end in two weeks; Musk says SpaceX will stop funding Starlink in Ukraine
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceX will no longer fund donated Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine. It follows a CNN report that SpaceX was pulling funding for the terminals, citing documents obtained from...
Oil protesters arrested after throwing tomato soup at Van Gogh painting
LONDON — Two activists from campaign group Just Stop Oil were arrested Friday after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous "Sunflowers" painting, which hangs in the National Gallery in London. The protesters then glued themselves to the wall next to the painting. "What is worth more, art...
Trump Media fired executive whistleblower after he spoke to Washington Post, shared documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch
The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
How Palantir's tech-based patriotism and politics grew into a multi-billion dollar company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Biden administration is killing oil and gas production jobs, says Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the potential impact of a production cut from OPEC+ on the U.S. economy and the Biden administration's energy policy.
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
UK PM Liz Truss announces another huge U-turn and names Jeremy Hunt as finance minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals
State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman. The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since...
Treasury's Yellen says Russia's war has weakened its economy 'for years to come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to void ruling in Mar-a-Lago raid documents case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
David J. Lieberman
David J. Lieberman is a psychotherapist and author of "Mindreader: The New Science of Deciphering What People Really Think, What They Really Want, and Who They Really Are." With years of research in human behavior and interpersonal relationships, David trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI, the CIA and the NSA.
'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Xi wanted China to be at the tech frontier. 5 years on, tensions with the U.S. have dented that goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
