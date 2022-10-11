As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates to skyrocket by 63%

Read full article on original website
Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue
State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
California has 301 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in California using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gas prices fall in California, but residents still pay highest prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – After California gas prices reached near-record levels last week, the average price for a gallon of gas is starting to drop, though drivers are still paying the highest prices in the nation. California gas prices have fallen 24 cents since last week, settling at an...
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada has 6 districts with slow internet - here are the 6 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nevada using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
Minnesota has 105 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Minnesota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Hampshire has 57 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in New Hampshire using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night
The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
(The Center Square) – Facing more corruption charges, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s House rules are still in place. Minority Republicans are urging the new speaker to address the issue. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces an additional corruption charge. Already facing 22 federal corruption...
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska State Patrol finds 103 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
State troopers arrested a New York woman Thursday after they discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle. A trooper stopped the SUV, a Mazda CX9, around 10:15 a.m. Mountain time near Sunol, Nebraska, because the driver was speeding, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
