ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

By Jennifer Gray, Melissa Alonso, Angela Fritz, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

In battleground Georgia, the Kemp-Warnock voter is the target for both parties in 2022 and beyond

Gabriel Burks, like most Black people in Georgia, nearly always votes for Democrats. But this November, he'll be voting for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. "Kemp hasn't done nothing wrong as a governor," the 49-year-old dad told CNN at the Georgia National Fair last week as he watched his son go down a slide about 100 yards from Kemp's campaign bus at the fairgrounds. "He opened up. I got nothing against him."
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy