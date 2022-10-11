ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P downgrades Telecom Italia to 'B+' on weak macro environment

Oct 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global said on Friday it had cut the credit rating of Telecom Italia (TIM) to "B+" from "BB-" citing a weak macroeconomic environment. The credit rating agency said the outlook was negative and that TIM must address large debt maturities over the next 24 months amid rising interest rates and constrained debt markets.
