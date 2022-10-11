Read full article on original website
Related
S&P downgrades Telecom Italia to 'B+' on weak macro environment
Oct 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global said on Friday it had cut the credit rating of Telecom Italia (TIM) to "B+" from "BB-" citing a weak macroeconomic environment. The credit rating agency said the outlook was negative and that TIM must address large debt maturities over the next 24 months amid rising interest rates and constrained debt markets.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A report showing U.S. consumers raising their expectations for future inflation hit markets worldwide, signaling the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising rates.
Comments / 0