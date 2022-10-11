Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call
An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
USD and SDSU Men Both in Top 3 of Preseason Summit League Poll
We're still a few weeks away from final preparations for the upcoming college basketball season, and leagues and conferences have been putting out their preseason rankings and players to watch. This week, the Summit League did just that, and it came with some good news for SDSU and USD fans.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls
A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
Augustana Football Celebrates 100th Anniversary During Viking Days
Homecoming is a special time in college football for both current players and alumni. This weekend Augustana University celebrates Viking Days hosting Wayne State on the 100th Anniversary. This NSIC matchup features two 5-1 team, both coming off wins. Kick-off at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is Saturday at 1:00 PM. The Viking's...
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
Investigating Safety Village of South Dakota’s ‘Spooky Lane’
Halloween and kids. You can't keep them apart, and truly...who wants to? I mean what is more fun than kids dressing up in their favorite costumes and getting to play the part of a famous superhero, fuzzy bear, or goblin, for a couple of really fun hours?. Nothing, that's what....
Did Wynonna Judd Fall on Stage During Sioux Falls Concert?
One of the most highly-anticipated shows of the year finally made its way to Sioux Falls this past Friday night. Wynonna Judd and some of her friends joined her on stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center to honor the late Naomi Judd during The Judds: The Final Tour. Martina...
It’s A Halloween Classic! Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat
Finding fun, safe activities for your little ones can be a challenge at Halloween. There are tons of things for older kids and adults to do in Sioux Falls, but you might have some concerns about them for younger kids. That is where the Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat comes in. Now,...
A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall
Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!. "Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies"...
