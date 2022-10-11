ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
State
California State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7

Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call

An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in Sioux Falls

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year. Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana#West Florida#West Georgia#American Football#Usf#American International#Eastern New Mexico#Arkansas Monticello#Lincoln
B102.7

When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?

There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Augustana Football Celebrates 100th Anniversary During Viking Days

Homecoming is a special time in college football for both current players and alumni. This weekend Augustana University celebrates Viking Days hosting Wayne State on the 100th Anniversary. This NSIC matchup features two 5-1 team, both coming off wins. Kick-off at Kirkeby-Over Stadium is Saturday at 1:00 PM. The Viking's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
B102.7

A Fantastic ‘Mall-O-Ween’ Coming to The Empire Mall

Families have another fun and safe place to hang out on Halloween! The Empire Mall is inviting all ghouls and boys to grab their grownups and gather at the Center Court on Halloween Eve!. "Mall-O-Ween" kicks off at 4 PM on Monday, October 31st, and goes until the crowd "dies"...
HALLOWEEN
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy