4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?
With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
KFYR-TV
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
We have one of the 10 BEST coziest small towns in the United States.
How “Sinful” Is North Dakota Compared To The Rest Of America?
Are North Dakotans doing the walk of shame more than most of the country?
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
Have you ever wondered which ones we're letting slip the most?
Government Technology
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure
North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
KFYR-TV
Japan trade mission to bring millions to North Dakota businesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly three dozen state and business leaders visiting Japan last week continued to promote trade relationships. North Dakota Trade Office Vice President Drew Combs said he’s expecting North Dakota businesses to make millions of dollars in trade as a result of the trade mission. Combs said this overseas visit was years in the making and opened future commerce opportunities.
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
We shoulda figured it would be in Tagus.
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022
This might help you choose what candy to stock up on for trick-or-treaters.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Chief Information Officer set to resign in December to join Bitzero International
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is losing his seventh cabinet member since June. Governor Burgum announced yesterday that Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley is resigning. Riley is set to join Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations. His resignation goes into effect December 2nd. Riley was appointed...
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
Vanity Plates? Here's what won't fly with the North Dakota DOT.
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
740thefan.com
Taking a closer look at North Dakota Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) regulations
I played a part on the Game and Fish Department’s chronic wasting disease task force and out of everything I learned, what stuck with me most, is how much I’d forgotten. Which is why review of rules, regulations and restrictions is so important for all of us. North...
