ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KX News

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
HEALTH
Government Technology

North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Announces Forthcoming Departure

North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley has announced his forthcoming departure from his role, which will be effective after his final day on Dec. 2, 2022. As stated in the announcement from Gov. Doug Burgum, Riley’s resignation after nearly six years of service with the state will open the door for him to take on a role in the private sector as the new CEO of American operations with Bitzero International.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Chris Witty
KFYR-TV

Japan trade mission to bring millions to North Dakota businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly three dozen state and business leaders visiting Japan last week continued to promote trade relationships. North Dakota Trade Office Vice President Drew Combs said he’s expecting North Dakota businesses to make millions of dollars in trade as a result of the trade mission. Combs said this overseas visit was years in the making and opened future commerce opportunities.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Linus Business#Cortes Campers Dealer#Us Lighting Group#Woodland Marine#Uslg
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns

(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
valleynewslive.com

‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy