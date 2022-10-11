Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Boise man sentenced for illegal voting in Ada County during 2020 election
BOISE, Idaho — A 70-year-old Idaho man was sentenced for illegally voting and illegal registration by a voter in the 2020 Presidential Election. Charles A. Skiles of Boise was on felony probation, prohibiting him from voting or registering to vote, according to Idaho law. During the Nov. 3, 2020...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Post Register
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
Post Register
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise
The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
kboi.com
Meridian man missing since Sunday found
The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges
Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs
BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm...
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee
Originally published Oct. 8 on KTVB.COM. The city of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise Public Library employee. The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.
Comments / 0