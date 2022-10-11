ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
CANYON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, ID
Elections
County
Canyon County, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Caldwell, ID
Canyon County, ID
Elections
Canyon County, ID
Government
City
Boise, ID
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
waste360.com

Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#District 11#The Caldwell Event Center#State
AOL Corp

Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
ADA COUNTY, ID
kboi.com

Meridian man missing since Sunday found

The Meridian man missing since Sunday morning was found alive on a remote road in Boise County Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM. Meridian Police say Robert Trotter’s car got stuck. The 77-year old was severely dehydrated from being outside for several days. He was life flighted to St. Luke’s...
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Idaho State Journal

Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges

Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee

Originally published Oct. 8 on KTVB.COM. The city of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise Public Library employee. The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy