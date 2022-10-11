ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cranston, Rhode Island

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cranston for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cranston. The city's biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal

Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
hwy.co

Most People Don't Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That's ok; most people haven't. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we're here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you'll never forget it once you've experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
Block Island Times

Ted Turner, outlier

In 1977, a character named Robert E. "Ted" Turner was the skipper of the 12-meter racing yacht Courageous, as she competed for the America's Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. (I'm writing this column 150 meters from where the boats were docked at Bannister's Wharf.) Turner is an interesting guy who thinks outside the box. He's also a very competitive sort. He is aggressive. Turner was known as The Mouth from the South, Terrible Ted, and.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Fast facts: The Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Fox Point Hurricane Protection Barrier in Providence was built after the utter destruction caused by the hurricane of 1938 and Hurricane Carol in 1954. Both storms caused $620 million in damage in today's worth and left 8 feet of standing water downtown. Built...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence creates program to increase affordable housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Thursday the formation of a Providence Neighborhood Land Bank. The city said the goal of this initiative is to increase affordable housing throughout Providence, while also addressing "underused vacant land.". "Bold policies and funding are needed to address the housing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

RIPTA again cancels routes that serve some Providence high schools for Friday

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve Providence public schools on Friday morning. This makes the sixth disruption to student commutes in a matter of weeks. Friday's disruptions have affected four schools: Central High School, Classical High School, Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright's Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright's Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright's Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright's Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Community Policy