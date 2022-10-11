Read full article on original website
ALDS Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
After rain washed out the planned Thursday night matchup, the Yankees and Guardians will be back in action tonight for Game 2 of the 2022 American League Division Series. New York took Game 1 thanks to a strong effort on the mound by Gerrit Cole and home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo. That got them off to a 1-0 lead in the series and two victories away from making their third ALCS appearance since the start of 2017.
How can Yankees hitters beat Shane Bieber in the postseason again?
The height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on society came in 2020, and while it drastically changed the most meaningful parts of life, simple distractions like baseball were affected as well. When MLB returned in July, it did so without fans, making ballparks around the country quite eerie. In October especially, it was disheartening not to hear the crowd roar. That was the atmosphere for the start of the temporarily expanded 2020 postseason, when the New York Yankees traveled to face the now-Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in one of eight Wild Card Series.
Yankees History: The balk that helped the 1952 Bombers win a World Series
Through five games of the 1952 World Series, the Yankees were in a bit of trouble. While the two teams had gone back and forth in the first four games, the Dodgers had taken the fifth in what had to be frustrating fashion for the Yankees. The AL champs had lost a late lead and then lost in extra innings after not recording any sort of baserunner after the fifth inning.
How Thursday’s rainout will affect the remainder of the ALDS
The rainout of Game 2 on Thursday and rescheduling to Friday throws a bit of a wrench into the pitching plans for the Yankees and Guardians, as the teams face the prospect of playing four games in four days — with flights to and from Cleveland — should the series advance that far. The clinical 4-1 victory in Game 1 becomes all the more valuable for the Yankees as both teams try to piece together the pitching puzzle in the coming days. Nestor Cortes still faces Shane Bieber today, and Luis Severino takes on Triston McKenzie tomorrow, but the situation gets more interesting after that.
Remembering Luis Severino’s first ALDS start against Cleveland, five years ago
Tonight, Luis Severino gets the ball for the Yankees as they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Divisional Series. This, obviously, is a big game for the Yankees, who will be trying to reassert control in the series after losing to the Guardians in the Bronx yesterday afternoon. But this is arguably an even bigger game for the right-hander, who will be making his first postseason start since Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS against the Houston Astros, a game in which he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings to earn the loss.
Small Ball Beat Power
Nah, I'm trolling, this is just me venting my frustration, and the fact is the most infuriating part of this game is that this will *100%* become the narrative. The real narrative is what we all knew - our bullpen isn't that great, was always going to be the Achilles heel of this team, and it came back to bite us.
ALDS Game 3 Player of the Game: Oswaldo Cabrera
For the second day in a row, the Yankees lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. New York now finds itself down 2-1 in the series after a reassuring start in Game 1. If I could make “the bloop hit” the Player of the Game (for really the second straight game), I would. But alas, there were still some Yankees who had solid days. Oswaldo Cabrera stood out the most in a terrific showing.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/15/22
The Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALDS, and then boarded a plane to Cleveland soon after, but there’s no rest for the weary. We’re in the middle of what could be four straight playoff contests, and they’ll send Luis Severino to the mound today to try and wrench back control of this series. All signs point to the Yankees continuing to be able to handle Cleveland’s lineup, but it remains to be seen if they’ll score enough runs to back it up.
World Series or bust? With the 2022 Yankees, it’s tough to say
When it comes to the Yankees, it’s World Series or bust more often than not. This thinking, of course, sets us fans up for a lifetime of disappointment, seeing as it’s really, really difficult to win a World Series, and that’s not even accounting for the unpredictability of playoff baseball.
The MLB postseason is rearing its unpredictable head
Postseason baseball is, simply put, madness. A sport with such a long regular season, deciding its champion in the span of roughly a month with a few short series, it leaves room for a lot of unpredictability. Through the first few games of the LDS, and going back to the...
ALDS Game 3 Reactions: Mistakes allow Yanks to get blooped to death in walk-off
There is absolutely no close game that is decided solely by bad breaks. At some point along the way, there’s always something you can point to that if the losing team had done different, they might’ve won. There are certainly plenty of Yankees’ mistakes to point to in ALDS Game 3, but it’s hard to blame you if you feel like they just got hit with a metric ton of unfortunate luck.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/16/22
New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees blew up in the ninth inning and lost Game 3 in walk-off fashion. They were a strike away from taking a 2-1 series lead over the Guardians, but ended the night the other way around in a 6-5 walk-off loss — their first in playoff history after entering the ninth with a multi-run lead. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound tonight with the season on the line in Cleveland.
Yankees announce ALDS Game 3 lineup
It may feel like Game 2 just ended, but we’re on the precipice of a crucial Game 3 in Cleveland. The Yankees unveiled the starting nine that will take the field in support of starter Luis Severino, with a few changes from the first couple games. With Aaron Judge...
The Yankees bench could become a liability in the playoffs
We have spent a lot of time and hundreds of words discussing the Yankees lineup, the inconsistent offense, the superlative defense, and their bullpen. However, the bench is also an important part of a championship tea,; and the Yanks’ unit didn’t look very good in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees 5, Guardians 6: BABIP Gods frown on New York
I say it a lot, but even I need to be reminded from time to time. We play nine today, folks. The Yankees fell behind early, clubbed their way ahead, and were undone by a bunch of slap-hitting shit goblins. The Guardians, down two in the ninth, came up with five nonsense singles to steal a win from under New York, taking a critical Game 3 with a 6-5 final score.
