Tonight, Luis Severino gets the ball for the Yankees as they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the 2022 American League Divisional Series. This, obviously, is a big game for the Yankees, who will be trying to reassert control in the series after losing to the Guardians in the Bronx yesterday afternoon. But this is arguably an even bigger game for the right-hander, who will be making his first postseason start since Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS against the Houston Astros, a game in which he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings to earn the loss.

